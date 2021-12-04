Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.83

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 14755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

