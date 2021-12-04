AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 47,765 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 229.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.