AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $183.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

