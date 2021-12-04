AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $14.81 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 165.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,561 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

