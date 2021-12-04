AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.03 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

