AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

