AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,788 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after buying an additional 298,225 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.