Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank cut Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,208. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

