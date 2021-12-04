Akroma (AKA) Trading 109.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $154,423.27 and $235.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.75 or 0.08319531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

