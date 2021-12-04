Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

