All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Solar by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

