All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $358,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

