All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.