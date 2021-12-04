Allan Dicks Sells 32,740 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allan Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $682,093.20.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $839,856.92.

On Thursday, September 16th, Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.