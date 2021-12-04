Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

