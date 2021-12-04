Alliance Fan Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,772.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $743,247.10 and approximately $21,772.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.27 or 0.08350900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.18 or 0.99776017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

