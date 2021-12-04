Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 728,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,216. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

