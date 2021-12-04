Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ALLY opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,870.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 415,175 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

