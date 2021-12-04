Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,730.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

