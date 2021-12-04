Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,856.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,694.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

