Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
Alsea Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.