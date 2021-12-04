Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

