Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

ASGTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $$52.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

