AMATEN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $419.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00239764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

