Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,420.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,416.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

