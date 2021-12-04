Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4,300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,416.46. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.