Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.14.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

