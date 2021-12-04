Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.33.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Amedisys by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

