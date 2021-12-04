America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $416.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 19,800 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

