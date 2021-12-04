American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading Up 0.2%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 24,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,434,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,948,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,457,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

