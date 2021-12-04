American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,510,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 95,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.