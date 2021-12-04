American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 2.2% Higher

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

About American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

