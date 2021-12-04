American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

