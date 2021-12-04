American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

