American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.28.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.