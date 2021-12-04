American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHOTF. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

AHOTF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

