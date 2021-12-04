American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 527,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $22.15 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $312.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

