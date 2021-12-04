American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 101,800.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $11.26 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

