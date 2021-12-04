American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.