AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after purchasing an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,720,781. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

NYSE:AME opened at $139.14 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

