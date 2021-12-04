AMO Coin (AMO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $50.35 million and $2.01 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

