Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €87.00 ($98.86) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Amundi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amundi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

AMDUF opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. Amundi has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

