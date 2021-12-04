Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.21 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

