Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,262,747 shares of company stock valued at $281,239,739 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $4,256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 651,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,993. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

