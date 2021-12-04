Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 499,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,710. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $658.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,180 shares of company stock valued at $472,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

