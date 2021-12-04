Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 2,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,497. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

