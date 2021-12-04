Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $43,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

