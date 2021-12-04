Analysts Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.28. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.