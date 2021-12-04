Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

