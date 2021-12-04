Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $8,550,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $6,731,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PAR Technology by 421.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PAR Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 470,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,250. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

