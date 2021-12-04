Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 37.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 315,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 143,237 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 87.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 133,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 163,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. ProAssurance has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

